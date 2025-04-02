By The Numbers: Marner’s drive for first 100-point season

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has been one of the most productive forwards in the National Hockey League over the past five seasons.

The 27-year-old winger has scored 134 goals and 439 points in 349 games, making him the sixth highest-scoring forward over that span trailing only Artemi Panarin (445), Mikko Rantanen (448), Nathan MacKinnon (514), Leon Draisaitl (533), and Connor McDavid (603).

Marner has taken his play to the next level in 2024-25 and is on pace to cross the 100-point threshold for the first time in his career. With 23 goals and 91 points through 73 games, the Markham, Ont., native needs nine points over the remaining eight regular-season games to hit 100 points and surpass his previous career best of 99, set in 2022-23.

He currently sits fifth in the NHL scoring race behind Nikita Kucherov, MacKinnon, Draisaitl, and Jack Eichel.

TSN Hockey Analyst Martin Biron believes Marner is looking more like himself this season, in part because first-year head coach Craig Berube has been more mindful in the deployment of his star winger.

“I think what we’re seeing is that Marner is playing like he did two years ago. When you look at two years ago, he had 99 points and this year he’s on pace for over 100. He’s shown so much consistency. I think that the coaching staff and Craig Berube have been able to manage his minutes and put him in situations where they’re going to need him,” said Biron. “He’s more rested, more fresh, and he can push harder later in games.”

Marner’s career season could not have come at a better time. The three-time All-Star is set to become an unrestricted free agent and with the NHL salary cap set to rise over the coming seasons, could sign one of the biggest contracts in NHL history.

"We're going to focus on the ice. Any updates that we have business-wise, we'll be sure to share them if and when (the time comes)," Leafs GM Brad Treliving told TSN's Gino Reda following the trade deadline. "As we all know, Mitch has had a terrific year and he's a vital part of our team.”

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported last month that the Maple Leafs do not know Marner's asking price on a contract extension as the two sides had yet to truly open negotiations.

If Marner does reach free agency, he will be the first 100-point player to reach free agency since Johnny Gaudreau in 2022, who signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"I've been very grateful and I've loved my time being a Leaf. That's [how] I'll leave it with you guys,” Marner said in March.

Marner’s performance has propelled the Maple Leafs to first place in the Atlantic Division after 74 games as Toronto continues to battle the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers for the division lead down the stretch.

Marner and the Leafs continue their pursuit of the Atlantic Division title tonight as they host the Panthers at Scotiabank Arena.