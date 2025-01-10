Calgary Flames head coach Ryan Huska says forward Connor Zary is 'still being evaluated' after he was injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Anaheim Ducks defenceman Drew Helleson on Thursday.

Early in the second period, the 23-year-old cut toward the centre of the ice with the puck when Helleson caught Zary with his left knee, sending him flying. Zary immediately grabbed at his injured leg as play continued and did not return after leaving the game. He stayed down for a while and needed help to leave the playing surface.

Helleson was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit.

Zary has 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 41 games this season.

The Flames recalled forward Rory Kerins from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Friday.