The Calgary Flames made a pair of collegiate additions on Monday in the form of Arsneii Sergeev and Carter King

The team announced the signing of Penn State goaltender Sergeev to a two-year, two-way deal.

The deal begins with the 2025-2026 season and carries an average annual value of $866,250.

Later in the afternoon, the team made the signing of Denver captain and Calgary native King official on a one-year, two-way deal worth $872,500.

The 22-year-old Sergeev was the 205th overall selection of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft out of the North American Hockey League's Shreveport Mudbugs.

A native of Yaroslavl, Russia, Sergeev spent the season with the Nittany Lions after transferring from UConn where he played his freshman and sophomore years.

Sergeev helped backstop PSU to its first Frozen Four appearance this past season.

He appeared in 33 games this past season, posting a record of 19-9-4 with a save percentage of .919 and a 2.54 goals against average. Sergeev was named the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year.

The undrafted King spent the past five seasons with the Pioneers. He appeared in 44 games this past season, scoring 21 goals and adding 22 assists.

The Pioneers, national champions last season, fell in the Frozen Four semis to the eventual champion Western Michigan in double overtime.

For his collegiate career, the left-shot forward notched 50 goals and 112 assists in 155 games.