CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Yegor Sharangovich to a five-year, US$28.75-million contract.

The deal was confirmed by Sharangovich's agent Dan Milstein on X, formerly known as Twitter. It carries an annual average value of $5.75 million per year.

Milstein also posted that goaltender Devin Cooley signed a two-year contract with the Flames worth a maximum average value of $775,000 per year.

Sharangovich had team-leading 31 goals plus 28 assists in all 82 regular-season games for the Flames this past season.

Calgary acquired the 26-year-old Belarusian in a June 2023 trade that sent Tyler Toffoli to New Jersey.

The six-foot-two, 196-pound centre was a fifth-round pick (141st overall) by the Devils in 2018.

Sharangovich has a career 84 goals and 81 assists in 287 games with New Jersey and Calgary.

Cooley, 27, appeared in six NHL games for the San Jose Sharks this past season for a 2-3-1 record, a 4.98 goals-against average and an .870 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2024.