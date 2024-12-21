CALGARY — Jonathan Huberdeau, Connor Zary, Blake Coleman, and Matt Coronato each contributed a goal and an assist to the Calgary Flames' 6-4 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Nazem Kadri and Mikael Backlund also scored for Flames (16-11-7), which reached their holiday break with points in their last four games (2-0-2).

Flames goalie Dustin Wolf made 24 stops for a 10-5-2 record so far in his rookie season.

Calgary improved to 8-1-3 in its last dozen home games at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice and had an assist and Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks (12-20-2), whose win streak halted at three games.

Ilya Mikheyev scored his fourth goal in as many games and Teuvo Teravainen's two assists gave him multiple points in four straight games (one goal, nine assists).

Blackhawks galie Peter Mrazek had 24 saves in his first game since he was injured Dec. 7.

Calgary held a commanding 5-1 edge heading into the third period, but the lead dwindled to a single goal before Backlund iced the win with an empty-netter.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: After a lacklustre first period in which the visitors were outshot 15-8, interim head coach Anders Sorensen flip-flopped the wingers on his top two lines and the new trio of Bedard between Taylor Hall and Bertuzzi produced the next two even-strength goals. After Bertuzzi's first goal of the game 57 seconds into the third made it 5-2, Bedard set-up Bertuzzi's power-play goal at 11:30 to narrow the deficit to two goals and set up the dramatic finish.

Flames: Calgary grabbed a 2-0 lead when Huberdeau scored short-handed at 12:19 of the first period and Kadri capitalized on a Kevin Korchinski giveaway 67 seconds later. Huberdeau and Kadri were tied for team in goals with 13 apiece. Since the two forwards joined Martin Pospisil on a line Nov. 30, Huberdeau leads the team with 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) in 10 games while Kadri is second with nine points (6 goals, 3 assists).

Key moment

The Flames restored a two-goal lead 28 seconds after Bedard cut Chicago's deficit to 2-1 in the second period. Zary converted a cross-ice pass from Jakob Pelletier and, two minutes later, combined with Huberdeau for Coronato's power-play goal and a 4-1 lead.

Key stat

Calgary scored six goals in a game and twice in the first period for the first time since their home opener Oct. 15.

Up next

Blackhawks: Travel to Minnesota to face the Wild on Monday..

Flames: Play on the road next Saturday against the San Jose Sharks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2024.