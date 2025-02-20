The Calgary Flames will place defenceman Tyson Barrie on waivers Thursday at 2 p.m. ET, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

If he clears, he will be assigned to the AHL.

Barrie has not practised with the Flames the past two days with NHL teams returning to practice after a short break with the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal in free agency but has been a healthy scratch for most of the season, appearing in just 13 games this season with one goal and two assists. He was assigned to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Jan. 24 for a conditioning loan, where he had a goal and an assist in two games.

A third-round pick (64th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in 2009, he made his NHL debut on Feb. 7, 2012 in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Internationally, he has represented Canada twice at the World Championship, winning gold in 2015 and silver in 2017. He also earned silver at the 2011 World Juniors.

The Victoria, B.C., native has appeared in 822 career NHL games, scoring 110 goals with 508 points split between the Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators and Flames.