Calgary Flames

The Flames have waived defenceman Jordan Oesterle, it was announced Thursday.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Jordan Oesterle (CGY).

The 31-year-old has appeared in four games with the Flames this season and does not have a point.

He appeared in 52 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season, scoring two goals and adding nine assists.

A native of Dearborn Heights, Mich., Oesterle has appeared in a total of 353 NHL games over 10 NHL seasons split between the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Red Wings and Flames.

According to TSN's Salim Valji, both Dillon Dube and Nikita Zadorov missed Wednesday's matchup with the Dallas Stars but skated Thursday.

Here were their lines Thursday:

Huberdeau-Lindholm-Mangiapane

Zary-Kadri-Sharangovich

Hunt-Backlund-Coleman

Greer-Dube-Duehr

Coronato (projected healthy scratch on Saturday @ Seattle)



Weegar-Andersson

Hanifin-Tanev

Gilbert-Oesterle

Zadorov

Markstrom

Vladar

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Artem Zub will miss his fifth straight game Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings, head coach D.J. Smith told reporters.

Zub has not played since Oct. 18 because of an upper-body injury.

He has one goal and two assists in four games this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

TSN's Mark Masters reports that goaltender Ilya Samsonov was first off the ice Thursday morning and will start against the Boston Bruins.

Here were the Leafs' lines at the morning skate:

Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - Kampf - Domi

Gregor - Holmberg - Reaves

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Lagesson - Klingberg

Washington Capitals

Head coach Lane Lambert told reporters that defenceman Scott Mayfield is a game-time decision Thursday against the New York Islanders.

Mayfield has missed the past seven games with a lower-body injury.

Greetings from the #Isles morning skate that just wrapped up in D.C.



Looks like Scott Mayfield is back at #AllCaps after missing the past 7 games.



Coach Lane Lambert called Mayfield a game-time decision. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) November 2, 2023

Mayfield has played in just one game this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed former NHL defenceman Mark Pysyk to a professional tryout, it was announced Thursday.

He last played in the NHL during the 2021-22 season with the Buffalo Sabres.

The 31-year-old blueliner has 521 games of NHL experience split between the Sabres, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars.