Tij Iginla was added to Team Canada for the men's U18 world championship on Tuesday, completing the 25-man roster.

Canada had previously named the majority of its roster last week for the tournament in Finland from April 25 - May 5.

Iginla, 17, is the son of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla. He posted 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games with the Kelowna Rockets this season, adding nine goals and 15 points in 11 playoff games.

The Lake Country, B.C. native ranked 10th in Craig Button's March rankings for this June's NHL Draft. He was placed ninth among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking earlier this month.

He joins forwards Gavin McKenna, Marek Vanacker, Malcolm Spence, Roger McQueen, Jett Luchanko, Ryder Ritchie, Porter Martone, Carson Wetsch, Caleb Desnoyers, Liam Greentree and Cole Beaudoin on Team Canada.

Canada took home bronze at last year's tournament.