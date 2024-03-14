Doug Armstrong will be the man tasked with leading Canada to gold at Milano-Cortina.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the St. Louis Blues general manager is expected to be named GM of Team Canada's entry at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

More ahead on @SportsCentre in Insider Trading. Expect Hockey Canada to name Doug Armstrong the GM for Canada’s 2026 Olympic Team. Armstrong is also expected to act as Lead for Canada’s other management groups in prep for World Champs and Four Nations, etc. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 14, 2024

Dreger notes that Armstrong is also expected to act as a lead for Canada's other management groups for the upcoming NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and the IIHF World Hockey Championships.

The 64-year-old Armstrong has extensive experience working with Hockey Canada, having been part of the management group at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics in which Canada won gold at back-to-back tournaments, as well as world championship teams that captured gold in 2007, 2016 and 2023 and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

A native of Sarnia, Ont., Armstrong joined the Minnesota North Stars in 1990 and was promoted to GM of the Dallas Stars in 2002 before his firing in 2007.

In 2008, he was hired by the Blues as its director of player personnel and became the team's general manager in 2010.

Armstrong led the Blues to the franchise's first Stanley Cup victory in 2019.