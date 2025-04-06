Washington Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, according to head coach Spencer Carbery.

Protas suffered a cut to his foot by a skate during Friday's win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks.

The 24-year-old native of Belarus is having a career year with 30 goals and 66 points over 76 games in 2024-25, his fourth season in the NHL.

Washington selected Protas in the third-round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Protas has tallied 43 goals and 76 assists over 245 career games with the Caps.

The playoff bound Capitals are currently in the hunt for the Presidents' Trophy with 107 points through 76 games, just one point behind the league-leading Winnipeg Jets.