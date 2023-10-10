Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard has his first point in the National Hockey League, picking up an assist on Ryan Donato's goal in his debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With less than four minutes to go in the second period, Bedard passed to Blackhawks defenceman Alex Vlasic, who got the puck on net that led to Donato stuffing the rebound past Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry.

The goal got the Blackhawks on the board with the Penguins leading 2-1.

The No. 1 overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft in June, Bedard had a sensational 2022-23 season with the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats, scoring 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games. At the World Juniors as a 17-year-old with Canada, he won tournament MVP and best forward in a gold medal winning performance (nine goals and 23 points in seven games).

