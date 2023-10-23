Head coach Luke Richardson says Chicago Blackhawks veteran forward Taylor Hall is listed as week-to-week after reaggravating a shoulder injury during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Luke Richardson said Taylor Hall (shoulder) will be out for “a bit.” They’re expecting him to miss a few games. He’s listed as week-to-week. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 23, 2023

The 31-year-old originally suffered the injury earlier this month after taking a hit from Boston Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo, but only missed one game at the time.

Hall, who was acquired from the Bruins in June, has two assists over five games this season.