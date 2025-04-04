CALGARY - Desperately needing a win to stay in the hunt in the Western Conference playoff race, the Calgary Flames got a big game on Thursday night from veteran forward Blake Coleman.

Coleman scored twice, including the short-handed game-winner halfway through the second period, as the Flames won 4-1 over the Anaheim Ducks.

“I think guys showed up, played well, good home game,” said Coleman, who has 15 goals. “We've got to turn the page here pretty quick, but can build off that game, especially the second and third. I thought we really took over.”

While his goal total is half of the career-best 30 he notched a year ago, coach Ryan Huska said he's not any less valuable.

“There's so many other things that people probably don't see in what Blake brings to the table,” said Huska. “On the ice, you can see the shot blocks, the hits, he goes to the net hard, he doesn't ever cheat the game, but he's also a really important person in our room in helping people along, like we talked about with Adam (Klapka).

“Younger players don't look to older players if they're not character, if they're not someone who could be trusted on or counted on in all situations and Blake is most definitely that for us."

Coleman had a game-high 15 shot attempts.

“Blake had more pep in his step than he's had in a little while,” said Huska. “We challenged some of our older players to be our best players tonight, like Mikael (Backlund) and Blake in particular. And I thought their line was very good.”

Desperately trying to stay in the Western Conference playoff chase, Calgary climbed to within five points of the Minnesota Wild for the second wild-card spot. The Flames hold one game in hand and the two teams meet next Friday at the Saddledome.

“I don't think there's a question on whether we're losing hope or not,” said Nazem Kadri, who opened the scoring 16 seconds into the game with his team-leading 31st goal. “So, you know we were believing.

"And I feel like we've played some great hockey over the last handful of games and maybe some days haven't got the result we wanted. So it was nice to get the two points tonight.”

Tied 1-1 halfway through the second period and the Ducks on the power play, Coleman got his stick on a cross-ice pass at the blue line and on the ensuing breakaway, fired a shot past John Gibson for his first short-handed goal of the season.

Five minutes later, Kevin Rooney snapped an 18-game goalless drought and the Flames took a 3-1 lead to the third period.

Rooney's goal was assisted by six-foot-eight rookie right-winger Adam Klapka, 24, who praised Coleman after the game.

“He's an inspiration for me because he started playing NHL when he was 25 so that's something unbelievable. When you put the hard work in, you can stay a while in the NHL,” said Klapka, who in his fourth line role has produced four points (two goals, two assists) in his last six games.

Klapka knows he has a long way to go, but Coleman is a good mentor for him.

“I'm happy that I can learn from him a little bit,” said the Czech. “I don't want to say he's not skilled, but he just plays the game simple, and that's why he has success. So for me, it's stay simple.”

Unless he's in deep and has the opportunity to dangle a little bit as he did Thursday night on one rush.

“The big fella, it's pretty obvious when he's dancing,” said Coleman with a smile. “The boys get up and they get excited when he starts doing backhand (toe-drags), just everything he does is magnified with that big frame.”

Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf made 26 saves for the win. He improved to 25-16-6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.