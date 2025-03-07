The New York Islanders have traded Brock Nelson and William Dufour to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Calum Ritchie, Oliver Kylington, a first-round pick in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Entry Draft, and a conditional third-round selection in 2028, it was announced Thursday.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that the Islanders have sent Kylington to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations just minutes after acquiring the defenceman.

Johnston notes that New York will receive the conditional 2028 third-rounder if the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup this season with Nelson appearing in at least 50 per cent of Colorado's playoff games.

Nelson, 33, has 20 goals and 43 points in 61 games with the Islanders this season.

The 6-foot-4 centre is on the final season of a six-year, $36 million contract with an annual cap hit of $6 million.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun also reports that New York is retaining 50 per cent of Nelson's salary as part of the deal.

Drafted 30th overall by the Islanders in 2010, Nelson has 290 goals and 563 points in 892 career games.

The Warroad, Minn., native represented the United States five times at the World Championship, taking home a bronze medal in 2015. He also represented his country at this season’s 4 Nations Face-Off.

Nelson was the No. 2 player on TSN's Trade Bait Board heading into Friday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

More to come.