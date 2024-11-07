Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar took part in morning skate and could be set to return to the lineup against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

The red-hot Jets are looking to avenge a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Avalanche last season.

Makar 'tweaked something" against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, according to Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar.

Makar suffered the apparent injury late in the second period and was able to play a couple shifts in the third period, but eventually left for the dressing room and did not return.

The 26-year-old picked up two assists before leaving, extending his season-opening point streak to 13 games, as the Avs defeated the Kraken 6-3 to improve to 6-7-0 on the young season.

Makar is off to a historic start in 2024-25, recording five goals and 18 assists over 13 games in his sixth year with Colorado. His 23 points are second in the NHL, behind only teammate Nathan MacKinnon, who has 25 after a five-point outing on Tuesday.

The Avalanche superstar is on pace to become the second defenceman to crack the 100-point plateau since the 1991-92 season. His current 82-game pace would see him post 32 goals and a 145 points on the year.

Erik Karlsson last recorded the feat when he recorded 25 goals and 101 points with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23.

The Calgary native, who won the Norris and Conn Smythe trophies and the Stanley Cup in 2022, is projected to be Canada's No. 1 defenceman for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.