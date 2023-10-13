Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Zach Werenski has been placed on the injured reserve after suffering a quad contusion during Thursday's season opening loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Werenski will likely miss 1-2 weeks with the injury.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jackets recalled defenceman David Jiricek from the AHL.

Werenski, 26, sustained the injury when Garnet Hathaway hit him in a knee-on-knee collision while trying to navigate from behind the Blue Jackets net in the second period.

Werenski was limited to only 13 games last season after suffering a torn labrum and separated shoulder against the Flyers in November of 2022.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman recorded three goals and eight points in those 13 games.

Werenski was drafted eighth overall by the Blue Jackets in 2015 and has 79 goals and 245 points in 416 career games.

Forward Zack MacEwen, who suffered an upper-body injury during Ottawa's final preseason game, skated with the Sens on Friday and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matinee against the Flyers.

Goalies Anton Forsberg and Joonas Korpisalo will split Ottawa's games against the Flyers and Lightning this weekend.

Senators' Practice Lines

F

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Joseph-Greig-Tarasenko

Kubalik-Chartier-Batherson

Kelly-Kastelic-MacEwen

D

Chychrun-Chabot

Sanderson-Zub

Brannstrom-Hamonic

G

Forsberg

Korpisalo