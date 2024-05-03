Hockey Canada announced the 22 players that will don the Maple Leaf at the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship in Ostrava and Prague.

The group includes Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard who is fresh off his rookie NHL season. The 5-foot-10 centre recorded 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games and is one of the finalists for the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.

Also included is Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini, who is the projected No. 1 overall pick for the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

The 17-year-old won the Hobey Baker Trophy as the top player in NCAA hockey after recording 32 goals and 64 points in 38 games.

He also had four goals and eight points in five appearances for Canada en route to a fifth place finish at the 2024 World Juniors.

The World Championship begins on May 10 and the entire tournament can be viewed on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Full Team Canada Roster:

Forwards:

Connor Bedard - Chicago Blackhawks

Michael Bunting - Pittsburgh Penguins

Macklin Celebrini - Boston University

Dylan Cozens - Buffalo Sabres

Adam Fantilli - Columbus Blue Jackets

Ridly Greig - Ottawa Senators

Dylan Guenther - Utah

Andrew Mangiapane - Calgary Flames

Jack McBain - Utah

Jared McCann - Seattle Kraken

Dawson Mercer - New Jersey Devils

Brandon Tanev - Seattle Kraken

Defencemen:

Bowen Byram - Buffalo Sabres

Kaiden Guhle - Montreal Canadiens

Jamie Oleksiak - Seattle Kraken

Colton Parayko - St. Louis Blues

Owen Power - Buffalo Sabres

Damon Severson - Columbus Blue Jackets

Olen Zellweger - Anaheim Ducks

Goaltenders:

Jordan Binnington - St. Louis Blues

Nico Daws - New Jersey Devils

Joel Hofer - St. Louis Blues