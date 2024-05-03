Bedard, Celebrini highlight Canada's roster at the World Championship
Hockey Canada announced the 22 players that will don the Maple Leaf at the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship in Ostrava and Prague.
The group includes Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard who is fresh off his rookie NHL season. The 5-foot-10 centre recorded 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games and is one of the finalists for the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.
Also included is Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini, who is the projected No. 1 overall pick for the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.
The 17-year-old won the Hobey Baker Trophy as the top player in NCAA hockey after recording 32 goals and 64 points in 38 games.
He also had four goals and eight points in five appearances for Canada en route to a fifth place finish at the 2024 World Juniors.
The World Championship begins on May 10 and the entire tournament can be viewed on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.
Full Team Canada Roster:
Forwards:
Connor Bedard - Chicago Blackhawks
Michael Bunting - Pittsburgh Penguins
Macklin Celebrini - Boston University
Dylan Cozens - Buffalo Sabres
Adam Fantilli - Columbus Blue Jackets
Ridly Greig - Ottawa Senators
Dylan Guenther - Utah
Andrew Mangiapane - Calgary Flames
Jack McBain - Utah
Jared McCann - Seattle Kraken
Dawson Mercer - New Jersey Devils
Brandon Tanev - Seattle Kraken
Defencemen:
Bowen Byram - Buffalo Sabres
Kaiden Guhle - Montreal Canadiens
Jamie Oleksiak - Seattle Kraken
Colton Parayko - St. Louis Blues
Owen Power - Buffalo Sabres
Damon Severson - Columbus Blue Jackets
Olen Zellweger - Anaheim Ducks
Goaltenders:
Jordan Binnington - St. Louis Blues
Nico Daws - New Jersey Devils
Joel Hofer - St. Louis Blues