The Edmonton Oilers earned a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Monday in their first game under new head coach Kris Knoblauch.

The Oilers fired Jay Woodcroft and assistant Dave Manson on Sunday, with the team owning a 3-9-1 record to start the campaign. The move to hire Knoblauch reunites Oilers star Connor McDavid with his OHL head coach.

“It’s obviously exciting for [Knoblauch]. First win in the NHL," McDavid said after Monday's victory. "It’s been a long road for him. It is well-deserved.

“It’s been a crazy couple days, a crazy 48 hours. It’s unfortunately something we have gone through before and we have responded the same way. It was everything that we have kind of been missing. Special teams were good, and we got some third-period offence. We have been missing that. I thought [Stuart Skinner] played really well and was there when we needed him."

The Oilers trailed just 40 seconds into Monday's game thanks to Mathew Barzal goal for the Islanders. Edmonton tied the game later in the first period before pulling away with three third-period goals while outshooting New York 19-13 in the final frame.

“It feels amazing to get that first win; being a head coach was a highlight, just being here, and obviously it gets much better when you win,” Knoblauch said. “I liked how our team played. It wasn’t a perfect game; certainly we weren’t the better team in the first half of the game.

“I liked how we stayed patient. We stayed the course, and we didn’t [take] any unnecessary risks. There are definitely things we need to tighten up and play better at, but the most important thing is we didn’t get desperate when things weren’t going well, and we didn’t try low-percentage plays.”

Edmonton snapped a four-game losing skid in Woodcroft's final game with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. The team will now look for a third straight win as they host the Kraken on Wednesday.