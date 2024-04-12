Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Star forward Connor McDavid was on the ice for Edmonton's optional skate Friday morning, reports TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Thursday McDavid will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Arizona Coyotes.

McDavid missed Wednesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights with a lower-body injury. He is currently day-to-day and last played on April 6.

The 27-year-old has 31 goals and a league-best 99 assists for 130 points this season in 74 games.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers announced Friday morning they have signed forwards Oliver Okuliar and Wilmer Skoog to entry-level deals. Each player inked one-year contracts that will begin next season.

The 23-year-old Okuliar played 52 games with Mountfield HK of the Czech Extraliga in 2023-24, scoring 21 goals and adding 24 assists for 45 points. He had 13 goals and 29 points the season before.

“Oliver is a dynamic forward whose offensive game has grown significantly while playing professionally in Europe,” general manager Bill Zito said in a news release. “We are excited to see his further growth in his return to North America.”

Skoog, 24, had 19 goals and eight assists in 44 games for the AHL's Charlotte Checkers in 2023-24. The Boston University product also had two goals and eight points in 20 appearances for the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning announced forward Tyler Motte is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and is unlikely to play Saturday against the Washington Capitals, reports Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Encina adds Motte is unlikely to miss the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Motte blocked a shot with his foot in Thursday's game against the Ottawa Senators and played just 6:14. He has six goals and three assists in 69 games so far this season for the Bolts.