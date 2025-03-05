Countdown to TradeCentre: Vanecek trade imminent?

The NHL's March 7 Trade Deadline is just days away and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Vanecek on the move?

The San Jose Sharks held goaltender Vitek Vanecek out of the lineup on Tuesday for trade-related reasons.

The decision left Alexandar Georgiev to make his second start in as many nights and he picked up another win in the 6-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Vanecek, 29, has a 3-10-3 record with the Sharks this season with a 3.88 goals-against average and .882 save percentage.

The 6-foot-2 netminder is pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $3.4 million in the last of a three-year, $10.2 million deal.

Any team acquiring Vanecek will need to absorb his full $3.4 million or find a third party broker since the Sharks have used all three of their retention slots. San Jose is retaining $2.7 million on Brent Burns until the end of this season, $1.5 million on Erik Karlsson until 2027 and and $1.39 million on Tomas Hertl through the 2027-28 season.

San Jose acquired Vanecek, along with a draft pick, from the New Jersey Devils ahead of the deadline last year in exchange for goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.

Drafted 39th overall by the Washington Capitals in 2014, Vanecek has a career 94-52-20 record with a 2.82 GAA and .903 save percentage split between the Capitals, Devils, and Sharks.

Moving Vanecek would free a spot on the roster for star prospect Yaroslav Askarov, who was acquired from the Nashville Predators in the off-season. The 22-year-old Askarov has a 10-7-1 record with a .922 save percentage and a 2.52 GAA in 19 games with the San Jose Barracuda this season. He is 4-6-2 with a .896 save percentage and a 3.10 GAA over 13 games with the Sharks.

While goaltending is not a need for all contending teams, the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers have both been speculated to be looking for an upgrade. Cap space, however, is tight for both teams.





Gourde's return fuels trade watch

Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde returned to the lineup on Tuesday for the first time since being injured on Jan. 2, posting an assist in 12:53 of ice time.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports there are "lots of teams" paying attention to the 33-year-old centre ahead of the deadline.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Gourde carries a cap hit of $5.17 million on his expiring deal. He has six goals and 17 points in 36 games this season after posting 11 goals and 33 points in 80 games last season. The left-handed centre is a three-time 20-goal scorer, last hitting the mark in 2021-22 in his first season with the Kraken.

LeBrun reported last week that Gourde, who has a modified no-trade clause, would like to join a contender at the deadline.

"He won two Stanley Cups in Tampa as you’ll remember and I always saw him as a potential fit with Toronto by the way if they strike out on those bigger names... Keep an eye on Gourde perhaps as a fit for the Leafs," LeBrun said on Insider Trading.

Seattle is 11 points back of the Calgary Flames for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference and appear to have set their course as a seller at the deadline. LeBrun reported on Tuesday that the Kraken have made teams aware they are willing to retain the full 50 per cent of Brandon Tanev's expiring deal to help facilitate a trade.

Tanev was listed at No. 6 on the updated TSN Trade Bait board Tuesday, while Gourde checked in at No. 13.

The 33-year-old Tanev saw 9:37 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 to the Minnesota Wild. He has scored nine goals and posted 17 points over 60 games this season.

Carrying a cap hit of $3.5 million, Tanev is in his fourth season with the Kraken after joining the franchise via the expansion draft in 2021.

The Kraken have all three of their salary retention spots available to them.





Quiet deadline in Vegas?

The Vegas Golden Knights have made some of the biggest trade deadline splashes in recent seasons, but it appears general manager Kelly McCrimmon may take a quieter approach this year.

The Golden Knights stole the show at the deadline last season, adding both Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames and Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks.

With a projected $2.3 million in deadline cap space, the Golden Knights have space to add, but may focus on more fringe additions.

“We’ll do the work, we’ll be engaged and see what possibilities are there for us, but I don’t anticipate us making any big trades,” McCrimmon told NHL.com. “You never say never. You do your due diligence. And with so many teams still in the wild card hunt, some might not decide if they are buyers or sellers until right before the deadline. So, there may be players who become available at that point who are not being discussed right now.

“It’s going to change here in the next few days. I think it’s going to be pretty fluid between now and the deadline of March 7. But for us, we didn’t intend to be big buyers. I like the makeup of our team.”

The Golden Knights are once again a strong contender this season, sitting atop the Pacific Division 78 points, four ahead of the Edmonton Oilers with a game in hand.