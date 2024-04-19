New Jersey Devils forward Dawson Mercer and Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann will join Team Canada at the World Championship in Czechia beginning in May.

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby, meanwhile, has not decided if he will also join Canada at the tournament after his team failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger adds that Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny are not expected to join Canada at the World Championship.

Mercer, 22, wrapped up his third season in the NHL, recording 20 goals and 33 points in 82 games with the Devils.

Drafted 18th overall by New Jersey in 2020, Mercer has 64 goals and 131 points in 246 career games.

This will be second time Mercer will represent Canada at the senior level after recording five assists in 10 games at the 2020 World Championship in Finland for a silver-medal finish.

Mercer has also donned the Maple Leaf twice at the World Juniors, helping Canada win gold in 2020 and securing a silver medal in 2021.

McCann, 27, finished his third season with the Kraken, registering 29 goals and 62 points in 80 games.

The 6-foot-1 winger was drafted 24th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in 2014 and has 162 goals and 337 points in 586 career games split between the Canucks, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Kraken.

This is McCann's second appearance for Canada at the senior level after he recorded two goal and five points at the 2019 World Championship in Slovkia, helping Canada to a silver medal.



Crosby considering invite, Dubas joins staff

Crosby, 36, is coming off his best season since the 2016-17 campaign, recording 42 goals and 94 points in 82 games.

The 5-foot-11 centre previously represented Canada at the 2015 worlds in Czechia, recording four goals and 11 points en route to a gold medal finish.

Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas will make his international management debut when he was named associate general manager of Canada for this year's World Championship

Dubas finished his first season at helm of the Penguins organization with a 38-32-12 record to finish fifth in the Metropolitan Division. He spent the previous six seasons as the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.



Suzuki and Konecny decline invites

Suzuki, 24, had 33 goals and 77 points in 82 games as the Canadiens missed the playoffs for the third straight season.

The 5-foot-11 centre has never represented Canada at the senior level and recorded three assists at the 2019 World Junior tournament in Vancouver and Victoria, finishing in sixth place.

Konecny, 27, recorded 33 goals and 68 points in 76 games as the Flyers finished four points shy of a playoff berth.

The London, Ont., native helped canada to a silver medal at the 2017 World Championship in Germany and France, recording eight assists in 10 games. He also helped Canada to a sixth place finish at the 2016 World Jurniors in Finland, recording a goal and assist.