Dump & Chase: Look for Crosby to feast vs. Blue Jackets

Join Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo every Tuesday and Thursday of the NHL season as they give their best bets for the evening's slate. Today, Carlo like Sidney Crosby to fill up the point sheet, while AK has his eyes set on the over between Toronto and Washington.

Aaron Korolnek: Busy night in the NHL, Coco. Let's start with Sidney Crosby. All we talk about is his future. Where is he going to play next year? Is he going to leave the Penguins?

But let's focus in on the present. He's got a matchup tonight against Columbus. He should feast. How are we playing it?

Carlo Colaiacovo: A very favorable matchup against Columbus. So we're going to play Crosby to record two or more points against Columbus because this is a team he's dominated throughout the course of his career.

Forty games played, 57 points, including a four-point outing earlier this season. In their last ten meetings against Columbus, 9-1. In seven of those nine games, they've scored five goals or more. I don't expect that to slow down tonight, especially Pittsburgh coming off a very spirited win against Carolina and Crosby wanting to silence all the noise around him.

Korolnek: Oh, for sure. And speaking of noise, in Toronto there's been a ton of it of late. That will not deter me from taking the over of six-and-a-half goals between the Leafs and the Capitals. Six of the last seven games Toronto has played in blown over six-and-a-half.

And you consider everything that's been going. On in Leafland the way that the Leafs have played of late. With Rielly out, with Edmundson banged up, Marner and Jarnkrok - key penalty killers - I love the over of six and a half. Keep in mind the Leafs and the Caps. Ten goals between the two teams the last time they played.

Let's talk about the hottest team in the NHL, Nashville.

They cannot lose and they've got a matchup against Arizona tonight. Let's keep the train rolling.

Colaiacovo: And they will continue to win tonight. Cause that's who I'm leaning with. I'm going with the Nashville Predators to keep the hot streak going against the Arizona Coyotes. 16-0-2 in their last 18 games. Post canceled U2 concert, it's almost like people in Nashville said, 'hey, we're a country music city. Let's stick with the country music here.' But Nashville a with very favorable matchup. They have a lot to play for right now. Still chasing a central division spot, which is something that looked seemingly impossible months ago. But I see no reason for them to slow down tonight. Keep the train rolling.