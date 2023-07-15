The Edmonton Oilers announced Saturday they have agreed to terms with forward Raphael Lavoie on a one-year, two-way contract extension.

The deal carries an average annual value of $874,125.

The 22-year-old from Chambly, Que., scored a team-high 25 goals with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League last season and finished with 45 points in 47 games.

A former Halifax Mooseheads and Chicoutimi Sagueneens forward, Lavoie was taken by the Oilers with the 38th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Lavoie has 43 goals and 81 points in 136 AHL games.