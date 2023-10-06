After being named the top player on TSN's Top 50 Players list for the seventh consecutive season, Oilers captain Connor McDavid joined TSN's Ryan Rishaug to discuss this season's outlook in Edmonton and the team's mindset entering the year.

McDavid, 26, earned his third career Hart Trophy last season after leading the NHL in goals (64), assists (89) and points (153) - the first time a player finished with more than 150 points since Mario Lemieux totalled 161 in 1995-96.

Despite finishing with their highest win total (50) since 1986-87, the Oilers were eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.

"It's really small details and a little bit of luck. There's so much that goes into it: it's a bad penalty here, it's a turnover here, it's a bad change there and these things swing momentum in playoff games," said McDavid about the lessons he is trying to use this upcoming season.

Despite second-place divisional finishes in each of the past four seasons, the Oilers only have three postseason series victories to show for it. McDavid is hopeful they can start turning these experiences into better results moving forward.

"You need a little bit of luck, you need health on your side, but I think everybody being bought in is absolutely vital," he said.

McDavid is trying to improve himself on the leadership side entering his ninth season. "Being comfortable in the room, comfortable having a conversation that might be a little bit difficult," he said. "These are things that great leaders do and something that I'm trying to learn and develop as the years go on."

The team is excited - "hungry," as McDavid puts it - to get back to competing this season, but there's an even bigger sense of urgency this year as well, McDavid indicates.

"I feel like our group is in a good spot. We've had those lessons [in recent playoff defeats]," he said. "We've had that sort of 'pit' feeling that sticks with you and it has for most guys throughout the summer."

McDavid isn't the only Oilers star to be featured near the top of TSN's list - his teammate Leon Draisaitl checked in at the second spot this year. Both players are looking to reach new heights this season, and they'll get their chance to start when the Oilers open the regular season against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, Oct. 11.