Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck were among the 16 Western Conference All-Stars named Thursday night.

McDavid is headed back to the NHL All-Star Game for the seventh season in a row as the 26-year-old is third in the league in points (53) with 14 goals and 39 assists in 33 games this season.

Hellebuyck, 30, gets an All-Star nod for the fourth time in his career. The Commerce, Mich., native is tied for second with Vancouver Canucks' Thatcher Demko in wins with 18.

Hellebuyck currently has an 18-6-3 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki were among the 16 Eastern Conference All-Stars announced Thursday.

Matthews, 26, became the first skater in the National Hockey League to reach the 30-goal plateau on the season and has tallied 45 points in 35 games for the Maple Leafs.

A now five-time All-Star (2017-19, 2022), the San Ramon, Calif., native is second on the Maple Leafs in points behind forward William Nylander (51).

Suzuki, 24, leads the Habs in points with 34 (12 goals, 22 assists) in 37 games this season.

The London, Ont., native heads back to the All-Star Game for the third season in a row.

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk heads to his fourth straight All-Star Game, thanks to his team-leading 16 goals.

Sixteen Western Conference players will be revealed during the first intermission of the Pittsburgh Penguins-Boston Bruins game later Thursday evening.

The All-Star Game returns to Toronto for the first time since 2000. It is the first time the event has been in Canada since Ottawa hosted the 2012 NHL All-Star Game.

Here are the Eastern Conference All-Stars.