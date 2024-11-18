MONTREAL — Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says he expects Darnell Nurse to be out five to 10 days after a hit to the head from Toronto forward Ryan Reaves.

Nurse was skating with the puck behind Edmonton's net early in the second period of Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Toronto when Reaves clipped Nurse with his shoulder.

The Oilers defenceman was bloodied and had to be helped to the locker room while Reaves received a match penalty.

“Obviously there's a big scare there, just when it happened on the ice," Knoblauch said Monday. "But since then he's progressed really well, he's doing as good as he can. We'll take our time and make sure that he's ready when he does to return.”

The NHL's department of player safety suspended Reaves five games for his actions, sparking some debate over whether the penalty was harsh enough.

“As a coach, you just wish it never happened, and I guess no punishment could be severe enough in our opinion," Knoblauch said. "But I think the NHL handled it well and we're obviously just worried about Darnell and wish that hadn't happened, but it is what it is.”

Nurse did not participate in Edmonton's morning skate Monday ahead of a meeting with the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

Knoblauch said the Oilers would dress 11 forwards and seven defencemen, with backup Calvin Pickard getting the start in net. Defenceman Josh Brown, who was called up from American Hockey League affiliate Bakersfield, was expected to make his Edmonton debut.

The 30-year-old Brown is plus-5 with two assists and 46 penalty minutes in 12 AHL games this season.

“He’s been playing really well, been contributing to their success, been really physical," Knoblauch said of the six-foot-five Brown. "A little shutdown defenceman who takes a lot of space, but also, the physicality and also has had some fights.”

Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson will miss his third straight game with an undisclosed injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.