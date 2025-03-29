The Edmonton Oilers are dealing with a host of injury problems as the calendar flips to April and with the playoffs just three weeks away, the team will be waiting a little longer for a few key players to return.

Captain Connor McDavid is set to miss his fourth-straight game on Saturday as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters Saturday that he is not sure if McDavid will be joining the team on their upcoming four-game road trip.

McDavid has 26 goals and 90 points on the season in 63 games.

Meanwhile, star forward Leon Draisaitl, whose 49 goals lead the NHL this season, participated in morning skate and appears likely to return to the lineup tonight, per TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Draisaitl missed the last four games with an undisclosed injury.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner, who missed Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken, is considered day-to-day and could be out for up to a week, Knoblauch added.

Forward Trent Frederic, who was acquired at the trade deadline in a deal with the Boston Bruins, is still 'a week or two' away from making his Edmonton debut as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury he suffered with Boston.

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm missed Thursday's game against Seattle with an undisclosed injury, and Knoblauch said that they're giving the lingering injury time to recover.

Edmonton (41-26-5) enters play on Saturday in firm control of third place in the Pacific Division, leading the Vancouver Canucks by six points with a game in hand. They take on the Calgary Flames in Edmonton on Saturday night, as the Flames are fighting to stay in the wild-card race in the Western Conference.