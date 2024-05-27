EDMONTON — Adam Henrique is set to join the action.

The veteran centre will be in the lineup tonight when his Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference final, head coach Kris Knoblauch said.

The Oilers and Stars are tied 1-1 after Dallas picked up a 3-1 victory to even the series over the weekend.

Henrique suffered a suspected ankle injury in Game 5 of the first round against the Los Angeles Kings before returning for Game 2 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Acquired from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the 34-year-old has a goal and an assist in six playoff games.

Oilers forward Ryan McLeod will be a healthy scratch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.