Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm left Friday night's game against the San Jose Sharks in the first period and has not yet returned.

Ekholm, who was making his return Friday from an undisclosed injury that had kept him out since March 26, took two shifts and fell twice in the opening period. The veteran blueliner had his skates looked at but eventually left the game after skating briefly during a whistle.

Ekholm played just 1:30 before departing as the Oilers took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Ekholm did not return to the bench for the second period.

The 34-year-old had missed seven straight games and 13 of Edmonton's previous 17 matchups. He has nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points in 64 games this season with the Oilers, his third with the organization.

Edmonton can clinch a playoff spot Friday night by picking up a single point against the Sharks or having the Minnesota Wild beat the Calgary Flames in any fashion.