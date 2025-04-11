Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm left Friday night's game against the San Jose Sharks in the first period and was later ruled out.

Forward Zach Hyman also left Friday's game in the second period and was officially ruled out to begin the third. The Oilers did not announce why either player left the game.

Ekholm, who was making his return Friday from an undisclosed injury that had kept him out since March 26, took two shifts and fell twice in the opening period. The veteran blueliner had his skates looked at but eventually left the game after skating briefly during a whistle.

Ekholm played just 1:30 before departing. The 34-year-old had missed seven straight games and 13 of Edmonton's previous 17 matchups. He has nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points in 64 games this season with the Oilers, his third with the organization.

Hyman played 7:14, tallying two shots on goal before heading off. He has 27 goals and 14 assists for 44 points in 72 games so far this season, his fourth with the team.

Edmonton can clinch a playoff spot Friday night by picking up a single point against the Sharks or having the Minnesota Wild beat the Calgary Flames in any fashion.