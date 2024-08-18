The Edmonton Oilers have sent defenceman Cody Ceci and a 2025 third-round draft pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenceman Ty Emberson, it was announced Sunday evening.

This comes only hours after acquiring forward Vasily Podkolzin from the Vancouver Canucks in a separate trade with a 2025 fourth-rounder going the other way.

Cedi, 30, has spent his past three seasons in Edmonton, recording five goals and 20 assists for 25 points in 79 regular season games. He also added two goals and five points in 25 Stanley Cup Playoffs games as the Oilers came within one win of the Cup.

The Ottawa native was selected No. 15 overall by the Senators in the 2012 NHL Draft and has spent time with the Sens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins in addition to the Oilers over the course of his 11-year NHL career. He is headed into the final year of a four-year, $13 million contract that pays him $3.25 million annually.

Emberson, 24, had one goal and nine assists for 10 points in 30 regular season games in 2023-24 as a rookie. He is signed at a $950,000 cap hit this season.

Offer sheet implications

Last week, the St. Louis Blues tendered offer sheets to restricted free agents Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, giving Edmonton seven days to match.

According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, Sunday's moves came with the Oilers trying to clear out space to try and keep one, or both, of Broberg or Holloway. Rishaug added that at this point, it seems likely the Oilers match on Broberg, and the deal to bring in Podkolzin could serve as insurance if they can't match on Holloway.

The offer to Broberg is for a two-year contract at $4,580,917 per year, the maximum offer that would require a second-round draft pick as compensation. The offer to Holloway is for a two-year contract at $2,290,457 per year, the maximum offer that would require a third-round draft pick as compensation.

Broberg, 23, had two assists in 12 regular season games and added two goals and a helper in 10 playoff games.

The 22-year-old Holloway had six goals and nine assists in 38 regular season games. He also had five goals and two assists in 25 postseason contests.