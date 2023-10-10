EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Beau Akey to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Akey was selected in the second round, 56th overall, in the 2023 NHL draft.

The 18-year-old blueliner tallied 11 goals and 36 assists for 47 points in 66 games last season with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League.

Akey has a goal and two assists through four games with Barrie this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.