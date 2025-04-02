The Edmonton Oilers signed German forward Josh Samanski to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

The 23-year-old centreman led the Straubing Tigers with 14 goals and 26 assists for 40 points in 52 games this season.

Samanski spent one year in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Owen Sound Attack in 2019-20, tallying four goals and 16 assists in 54 games before joining Straubing for the past four seasons.

The 6-foot-5 pivot has competed for the German national team at two World Junior Championship tournaments and one Deutschland Cup, in addition to playing with Straubing at the 2024 Spengler Cup, scoring two goals and one assist in five games.

Samanski also has Canadian citizenship.