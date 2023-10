The Edmonton Oilers signed undrafted winger Brady Stonehouse to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday.

The 19-year-old posted 37 goals and 57 points in 68 games with the Ottawa 67's last season. He is without a point in one game with the 67's this season.

A native of Blenheim, Ont., Stonehouse had 18 goals and 35 points as an OHL rookie with the 67's in 2021-22.