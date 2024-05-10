VANCOUVER — Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is questionable for Game 2 against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

The 28-year-old German forward appeared to be in pain late in Edmonton's dramatic 5-4 loss to the Canucks Wednesday. He didn't participate in practice on Thursday or in the Oilers' optional pre-game skate on Friday.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Draisaitl was dealing with "cramping and equipment issues."

“I’m feeling a little better today. Just see how I feel tonight. Leave it at that," Draisaitl told reporters Friday morning.

“We all want to be out there and be playing. We love being in these moments. Obviously, it would take a lot (to keep me out). But we’ll see tonight.”

Knoblauch said Draisaitl and Edmonton forward Adam Henrique — who missed Game 1 with an ankle injury — would likely both take part in warmups before Friday's game at Rogers Arena.

The team has to balance a number of long- and short-term factors in deciding whether Draisaitl will play, Knoblauch said.

“One, you have to consider his career. And then also whereabouts we are in the series. It’s a Game 2 as opposed to a Game 7, he said. "There’s a lot of things to factor in right now.”

Draisaitl had two assists in Game 1 but was limited to 16 minutes and 43 seconds of ice time, well below the 20:41 he averaged per game in the regular season.

He has points in each of Edmonton's six playoff games this year, with five goals and seven assists across the stretch.

Winger Connor Brown slotted into Henrique's spot in the lineup Wednesday. Knoblauch said forward Sam Carrick will also warm up on Friday.

