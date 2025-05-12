Erie Otters winger Malcolm Spence, a projected first-round pick for the upcoming NHL Draft, has committed to the University of Michigan for the 2025-26 season.

Spence, 18, had 32 goals and 73 points in 65 games with Erie last season, his third with the franchise.

The second-overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft by the Otters, Spence had 67 goals and 177 points in 195 OHL games. He also represented Team CHL at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge this year, scoring one goal and adding two assists.

Internationally, the Mississauga, Ont., native helped Canada win gold medals at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2024 U18 world championship.

Spence, who is 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds, was ranked No. 13 on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's March draft ranking.