PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored his second goal at 1:03 of overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 on Thursday night.

Malkin scored the tying goal in the third period and added two assists for Pittsburgh. Malkin has the 13th-most assists with one NHL franchise.

Erik Karlsson had two goals and Philip Tomasino also scored for Pittsburgh, which trailed 3-0 in the second period. Sidney Crosby also added an assist. Pittsburgh is 400-92-49 when Crosby and Malkin record a point.

Pittsburgh's Michael Bunting missed the game and is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.

Alex Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 15 shots and was pulled for the second time in three starts. Joel Blomqvist made 21 saves in relief.

Matvei Michkov had two goals and an assist for Philadelphia. Owen Tippett scored his fourth goal in three games and Noah Cates also scored in consecutive games. Samuel Ersson stopped 20 shots.

Philadelphia's Garnet Hathaway left in the second period following a center-ice hit from Bokondji Imama.

Takeaways

Flyers: Philadelphia saw its three-game win streak come to an end. The Flyers, who outscored the opposition 15-6 during the streak, have points in five of its last six games.

Penguins: Pittsburgh snapped a four-game losing streak and rebounded from a 6-1 rout at Philadelphia on Tuesday. Pittsburgh was outscored 22-9 during its four-game skid.

Key moment

Malkin, on a 2-on-1 with Kris Letang, paused to avoid a sliding Jamie Drysdale before putting a shot behind Ersson. Earlier in the game, Tomasino and Karlsson scored less than two minutes after Michkov made it 3-0.

Key stat

Pittsburgh has points in 10 straight home games against the Flyers, tied for the second-longest streak against any opponent.

Up next

Both teams play again on Saturday. Pittsburgh hosts Boston, and Philadelphia travels to Winnipeg.

