MONTREAL — The New York Rangers scored on their first two shots on goal and cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday at the Bell Centre.

Filip Chytil led the Rangers (5-0-1) with two goals, both on the power play. Mika Zibanejad, Jonny Brodzinski, Reilly Smith and Braden Schneider scored the other New York goals. Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots for the win.

Nick Suzuki scored twice for the Canadiens (2-4-1). They were his first goals of the season.

Sam Montembeault started in goal for Montreal but was replaced by Cayden Primeau after giving up four goals on 10 shots. Primeau made 32 saves in relief.

TAKEAWAYS

Montreal kept the NHL's scoring leader Artemi Panarin off the scoresheet but the Rangers — who have yet to suffer a regulation loss this season — displayed their superior depth.

The Canadiens were unable to compensate for the absence of Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle, who are both sidelined by upper-body injuries.

KEY MOMENT

This game was effectively over when Zibanejad opened the scoring at the 54-second mark and Brodzinski made it 2-0 at 2:05. .

KEY STAT

Montembeault was pulled after Chytil scored a power-play to give the Rangers a 4-0 lead at 11:05 of the first period. Montembeault, who was among the NHL leaders in goals-against average and save percentage heading into the game, gave up four goals on only 10 shots.

UP NEXT

The Rangers are home to the Florida Panthers Wednesday.

The Canadiens are home to the St. Louis Blues Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.