Five former World Junior players arrive in court as jury selection begins

London, Ont. - The five former members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team appeared in a London, Ont., court together for the first time Tuesday morning as their sexual assault trial began.

The five players, Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, and Carter Hart, will plead not guilty to allegedly sexually assaulting a woman referred to as E.M. in court documents, their lawyers have said.

The players, who all wore dark suits, arrived separately before court. While jury selection was supposed to begin at 10 a.m. ET, audio problems have delayed the process.

The players are charged with sexually assaulting E.M. in June 2018 at a London hotel following a Hockey Canada golf and gala event. McLeod faces a second sexual assault charge as a party to the offence.

If they are convicted, the players face up to 10 years in prison.

The trial is scheduled to last for eight weeks.