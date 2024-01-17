Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

St. Louis Blues

Forward Kasperi Kapanen has been placed on the injured reserve list with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

He will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Kasperi Kapanen has been placed on IR with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.



Adam Gaudette, who leads the AHL with 24 goals, has been recalled from Springfield.

Kapanen blocked a shot with his left leg/ankle in the third period Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers. He finished the game but did not skate on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Blues announced they have recalled forward Adam Gaudette from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. He leads the AHL with 24 goals so far this season.

Florida Panthers

Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov is out Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury, head coach Paul Maurice told reporters.

Barkov did not skate with the team Wednesday morning.

Updates from Coach Maurice after morning skate:



• Sasha Barkov (lower body) will not play tonight

• Dmitry Kulikov back in

• Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net



📺 7pm ET on

The 28-year-old left Monday game against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period but Maurice said after the game he expected Barkov to be good to return Wednesday.

"We want it to completely heal because it's not an issue. ... If he's at 95 per cent for the Minnesota game, he won't go in that one either. We've got to get this back to 100 per cent because of the way he plays, but we don't think it'll take long to do that," Maurice said Wednesday via Panthers reporter Jameson Olive.

He played 17:13 in the eventual 5-4 overtime loss, recording an assist and one shot on goal.

Meanwhile, Maurice also said that Sergei Bobrovsky will start in net and defenceman Dmitry Kulikov will return after missing Monday's matchup against Anaheim.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Josh Norris was not on the ice at the Sens' skate Wednesday morning as he continues to battle an upper-body injury.

No Josh Norris on the ice. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 17, 2024

Head coach Jacques Martin referred to Norris as day-to-day on Monday.

He has not played since sustaining the injury on Jan. 9.

New Jersey Devils

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said via team reporter Amanda Stein that defenceman Brendan Smith has a sprained knee and will be out for "a little bit of time."

On Smith, Lindy Ruff adds that he will be out "a little bit of time."

He left Monday's game against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury.

Forward Jack Hughes remains week-to-week as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury.