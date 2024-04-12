Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers announced Friday morning they have signed forwards Oliver Okuliar and Wilmer Skoog to entry-level deals. Each player inked one-year contracts that will begin next season.

The 23-year-old Okuliar played 52 games with Mountfield HK of the Czech Extraliga in 2023-24, scoring 21 goals and adding 24 assists for 45 points. He had 13 goals and 29 points the season before.

“Oliver is a dynamic forward whose offensive game has grown significantly while playing professionally in Europe,” general manager Bill Zito said in a news release. “We are excited to see his further growth in his return to North America.”

Skoog, 24, had 19 goals and eight assists in 44 games for the AHL's Charlotte Checkers in 2023-24. The Boston University product also had two goals and eight points in 20 appearances for the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.