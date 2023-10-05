Myles Jack has exited football and entered hockey.

The recently retired linebacker and his mother, LaSonjia Jack, have completed the purchase of the ECHL's Allen Americans.

The Americans are based in the Dallas suburb of Allen, TX and are an affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and their American Hockey League affiliate Belleville Senators.

We are excited to welcome Myles Jack as our new owner and as the first African American majority owner of a professional hockey team! pic.twitter.com/DTroYC3T1n — Americans Professional Hockey Club (@AllenAmericans) October 4, 2023

In purchasing the team, the Jacks become the first Black majority owners of a pro hockey franchise.

“From the football field to the business world, I have always brought passion and leadership to my teams," Jack said in a statement. "The opportunity to lead this franchise and serve our great fans is an incredible responsibility. I'm excited to bring a first-class, family-friendly entertainment option to this community alongside our great partners."

A native of Scottsdale, AZ, Jack announced his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons in August after having signed as a free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Originally taken with the 36th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA, Jack spent the first six seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.

For his career, Jack recorded 617 tackles, 6.5 sacks and three interceptions, including a pick-six, in 103 games.

The Americans open their 2023-2024 season on Oct. 20 against the Idaho Steelheads.