Veteran forward Loui Eriksson announced his retirement on Monday after 16 NHL seasons.

Selected in the second round of the 2003 draft by the Dallas Stars, Eriksson posted 253 goals and 613 points in 1,050 career games.

The 39-year-old winger last played during the 2021-22 season, posting three goals and 19 points in 73 games with the Arizona Coyotes.

"It's time," Eriksson said in a post by CAA Hockey on Instagram. "After a year and a half of reflection, it's time to officially retire. Hockey has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I've had the highest of highs and lowest of lows, but at the end of the day, I'm so thankful for the memories that I'm bringing as I walk away from the game of hockey."

The Gothenburg, Sweden native topped the 30-goal mark twice in his career, scoring 36 with the Stars in his third NHL season in 2008-09 and posting 30 with the Boston Bruins in 2015-16.

Eriksson spent five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks prior to joining the Coyotes for his final season.