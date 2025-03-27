WINNIPEG - Nikolaj Ehlers knows he’s on the verge of a career-high season for points, but a big celebration isn’t around the corner.

The speedy Winnipeg Jets forward views it as part of his evolution since joining the NHL club in 2015-16 after being drafted ninth overall in 2014.

“It would mean a lot, of course, but I also think the reason that I’m at this point is because I don’t think too much about that stuff,” Ehlers said after Thursday’s practice.

“When you focus on what you can control, when you work on your things, when you let the game teach you and just keep doing your best, those things will come eventually."

Ehlers has 61 points heading into Friday’s home game against the New Jersey Devils, three shy of the 64 points he recorded in 82 games in 2016-17.

This season’s feat is notable for its pace.

Ehlers has suited up for 63 games after missing nine in December with a lower-body injury. His 61 points also matches last season’s output through 82 games.

His progress and production could lead to a big payday, but he’s also not thinking about that.

Ehlers, who turned 29 last month, is a pending unrestricted free agent. He’s playing in the last year of a seven-year, US$42-million contract with an annual salary-cap hit of $6 million.

The six-foot, 172-pound left winger’s name has been included among the league’s top pending UFA forwards such as Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers and Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks. All three are under age 30.

“Obviously, it means that I’m doing something right,” Ehlers said of being mentioned in that group.

“Right now, I’ve got other things to worry about, other things to focus on rather than all of that stuff. I’m here trying to get to the exact same thing all the other teams are in this league, and we’ve got a really good shot at it this year, so I don’t think about that for even a second.”

The Jets have already clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs and sat atop the Western Conference and Central Division with 102 points (49-19-4), six ahead of the Dallas Stars, who played the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Winnipeg was also one point back of Washington for first overall in the league. The Capitals faced the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Ehlers scored the winner in Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime victory against Washington.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel said Ehlers is playing better without the puck like the team’s other top-skilled players, but he’s also coachable in other areas.

"I constantly talk to him about putting his speed on display every chance he gets and he does that,” Arniel said. “He puts fear in the other team’s defencemen because he builds up that speed and gets coming.

"The other night (against Washington) there was three guys chasing him and nobody was going to catch him on that goal. When he does that, he can be extremely dangerous."

Arniel elevated Ehlers to the top power-play unit this season, and he has showed his willingness for the new role.

"His one comment was, 'As long as you teach me and show me what I need to do and what I’m supposed to do.' And he’s grasped it and it’s really helped us," Arniel said.

"His quickness to get across and support pucks when other teams get aggressive, his skill-making, his ability to find people and then that shot from sort of the bumper spot has been everything we had hoped."

Ehlers has six power-play goals this season.

"Personally, the part that I’ve been the most proud of has been the even-strength game that I’ve been able to play, and that’s exciting for me," Ehlers said.

Jets veteran centre Vladislav Namestnikov has been on the second line with Ehlers and Cole Perfetti most of the season, although an injury to top-line winger Gabriel Vilardi last Sunday has caused some juggling.

Namestnikov said Ehlers has shown a combination of skills this season.

"In a way he’s stepped up his two-way game," Namestnikov said. "He’s very responsible defensively and then he takes that to the offence with his speed. He’s just electric."

Ehlers, the league’s highest-scoring player from Denmark, has 225 goals and 293 assists for 518 career points in 668 regular-season games.

"He’s always been one of the top players in the league so it’s no surprise to see him up with those guys," Namestnikov said of the coveted pending UFAs.

"All that stuff agents and GMs take care of, but hopefully he stays here with the Jets."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.