Fowler, Blues reach 10 straight wins after rallying to edge Red Wings in OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cam Fowler scored with 1:34 remaining in overtime and the St. Louis Blues won their 10th straight game, 2-1 over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 20 saves for St. Louis, which moved into a tie with idle Minnesota for the first Western Conference wild-card spot with 88 points. Minnesota holds the tiebreaker with one more regulation and overtime win.

J.T. Compher scored and Cam Talbot made 35 saves for Detroit, which is four points behind Montreal and two points behind Columbus and the New York Rangers in the race for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Fowler scored his ninth goal of the season on a feed from Robert Thomas, who has 11 assists in his last five games.

Kyrou scored his team-leading 32nd goal of the season with 28 seconds remaining in regulation and Binnington pulled for an extra attacker to tie the game at 1-all.

Compher scored his ninth goal of the season 5:13 into the third period on a feed from Jonatan Berggren off a rebound from Vladimir Tarasenko.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Talbot almost single-handedly kept Detroit in the game as he stopped the first 35 shots he faced.

Blues: Jimmy Snuggerud, the 23rd overall pick of the 2022 draft, made his NHL debut after signing with St. Louis on Friday. Snuggerud signed a day after Minneosta was eliminated from the NCAA men’s hockey tournament.

Key moment

Alex DeBrincat missed the net on a shot attempt that gave St. Louis possession and set up Fowler’s winning goal just 10 seconds later.

Key stat

St. Louis has matched a franchise record with nine consecutive home wins.

Up next

St. Louis hosts Pittsburgh on Thursday night, and Detroit hosts Carolina on Friday night.