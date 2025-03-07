GMs running out of time to make moves as NHL trade deadline approaches

The countdown to the NHL trade deadline is on.

General managers across the league have until 3 p.m. ET today to make their moves.

Teams will look to either load up for what's hoped will be a long playoff run this spring, gain assets for the future, or stand pat with current rosters.

A couple of GMs made splashes ahead of the deal-making cutoff.

The Florida Panthers added defenceman Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Tampa Bay Lightning picked up forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Seattle Kraken as part of the Eastern Conference arms race.

Meanwhile in the Western Conference, the Edmonton Oilers added size up front with the acquisition of Trent Frederic from the Boston Bruins, and the Vegas Golden Knights brought back a familiar face with the trade for Reilly Smith from the New York Rangers. The Colorado Avalanche responded to their Nevada-based rivals by getting centre Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2025.