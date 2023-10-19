Gretzky and Northland partner to make hockey more affordable for families

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and Roustan Hockey executive chairman and owner W. Graeme Roustan announced Thursday that the Wayne Gretzky Foundation and Northland Hockey brand are working together to make the game more affordable for families across North America.

The strategic partnership, announced in Gretzky’s hometown of Brantford, Ont., will provide a special offering of Northland wooden hockey stick bundles starting at three for $99.00, which includes shipping anywhere in Canada and the continental United States.

“I hope this will assist parents in finding an economical way for all boys and girls to achieve their dreams,” said Gretzky in a statement. “As a young person playing hockey, I always looked up to my heroes who used Northland hockey sticks.

“When I turned pro and was given Northland sticks to use, I knew that I had made it.”

Both groups will also promote the need for lower equipment costs to assist families that otherwise cannot afford to have their children play the sport.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be a teammate with Wayne Gretzky for a common goal,” said Roustan in a statement. “It’s all about reducing costs to play a game we’ve both loved since we started playing in the early 1960s.”

Roustan is the owner of Roustan Hockey, Northland Hockey, Christian Hockey, McKenney Hockey, McKenney Lacrosse, Torspo Hockey and The Hockey News. He owns Canada’s only hockey stick factory, located in Brantford.