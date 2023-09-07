The Halifax Mooseheads announced Thursday they will be retiring former star forward Nathan MacKinnon's jersey number 22 when they host the Charlottetown Islanders on Sept. 22.

"It's a true honour to have my jersey retired by the Moostheads," MacKinnon said in a statement. "I can't wait to share this moment with everyone back home in moose country."

Get ready for a memorable Home Opener as we retire Nathan MacKinnon's #22 jersey on September 22nd vs Charlottetown! #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/wmc7cPgVji — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) September 7, 2023

MacKinnon will join Jean-Sebastien Giguere, Alex Tanguay and Jody Shelley as the only Mooseheads players to have their numbers retired.

MacKinnon, 28, became the first member of the Mooseheads to be drafted first overall when he was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in 2013.

The Cole Harbour, N.S., native scored 63 goals and recorded 153 points in 101 games during his 2013 season, while adding another 61 points in 34 QMJHL playoff games, helping the Mooseheads capture the Memorial Cup and earning MVP honours.

"Watching Nathan's career take off after joining the Mooseheads and now into a Stanley Cup champion has been incredible to see," said Mooseheads general manager Cam Russell in a statement. "We are so proud to share this night with him and his family."

MacKinnon has gone on to play 10 seasons with the Avalanche, capturing the Stanley Cup in 2022. He earned the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league's top rookie and was named the recipient of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2020.

In 709 NHL games, MacKinnon has scored 284 goals and recorded 759 points.