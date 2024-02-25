Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Recently acquired Blue Jackets forward Alex Nylander will make his debut for his new team after being acquired by them from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Emil Bemstrom.

Nylander will slot in for Alexandre Texier, while Elvis Merzlikins gets the start in net against the New York Rangers.

The 25-year-old from Calgary has played in five NHL games this season and skated in nine last season, scoring one goal.

In 98 career NHL games, the former eight overall pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2016 has 14 goals and 34 points.