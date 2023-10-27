Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Carolina Hurricanes' star forward Andrei Svechnikov will make his season debut Friday against the San Jose Sharks, per the team.

The 23-year-old has season-ending knee surgery in March last year, and ended up playing in only 64 games for the team - where he recorded 23 goals and 55 points.

His rehabilitation from knee surgery lasts just under eight months.

The Barnaul, Russia native has 112 goals and 264 points in 347 career NHL games for the Hurricanes.

Vancouver Canucks

Teddy Blueger will not skate on Friday, as he continues to recover from a leg injury. Ilya Mikheyev will take part in the team's doubleheader this weekend, but will have his minutes restricted, per head coach Rick Tocchet.

Updates from Rick Tocchet on Friday:



Demko starts Friday vs. St. Louis. DeSmith will start Saturday vs. New York.



Teddy Blueger won’t skate Friday.



Ilya Mikheyev is cleared to play both legs of the back-to-back, but the club will manage his minutes (no PK). #Canucks — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) October 27, 2023

Thatcher Demko will start in net for the first game of their doubleheader against the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Casey DeSmith will start Game 2 against the New York Rangers.

Defenceman Rasmus Sandin is officially questionable for their game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, per The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir.

Sandin is officially TBD for tonight, per Carbery. I suspect he’s likely to play since Haman Aktell and Johansen are taking the scratches’ skate. #Caps https://t.co/opoZH21F0H — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 27, 2023

Sandin left their game on Wednesday in the third period with an undisclosed injury, but it appears he will not miss any extra time because of it.

Sandin has no points in his six games for Washington this season.

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings skated the following lines ahead of their road trip through Boston and New York that opens Saturday against the Bruins:

Little shakeup in the Red Wings forward lines ahead of a trip to Boston and NYI.



DeBrincat Larkin Raymond

Copp Compher Perron

Rasmussen Veleno Sprong

Kostin Czarnik Fischer — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) October 27, 2023

DeBrincat Larkin Raymond

Copp Compher Perron

Rasmussen Veleno Sprong

Kostin Czarnik Fischer