Ice Chips: Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes' star forward Andrei Svechnikov will make his season debut Friday against the San Jose Sharks, per the team.
The 23-year-old has season-ending knee surgery in March last year, and ended up playing in only 64 games for the team - where he recorded 23 goals and 55 points.
His rehabilitation from knee surgery lasts just under eight months.
The Barnaul, Russia native has 112 goals and 264 points in 347 career NHL games for the Hurricanes.
Vancouver Canucks
Teddy Blueger will not skate on Friday, as he continues to recover from a leg injury. Ilya Mikheyev will take part in the team's doubleheader this weekend, but will have his minutes restricted, per head coach Rick Tocchet.
Thatcher Demko will start in net for the first game of their doubleheader against the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Casey DeSmith will start Game 2 against the New York Rangers.
Washington Capitals
Defenceman Rasmus Sandin is officially questionable for their game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, per The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir.
Sandin left their game on Wednesday in the third period with an undisclosed injury, but it appears he will not miss any extra time because of it.
Sandin has no points in his six games for Washington this season.
Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings skated the following lines ahead of their road trip through Boston and New York that opens Saturday against the Bruins:
DeBrincat Larkin Raymond
Copp Compher Perron
Rasmussen Veleno Sprong
Kostin Czarnik Fischer